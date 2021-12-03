CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK] stock Upgrade by BofA/Merrill analyst, price target now $7

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: CTK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.68% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.48%. The company report on December 2, 2021 that CooTek Announces New Business Strategy Focus on Metaverse and NFT.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) (“CooTek” or the “Company”) announced that the Company has been focusing on developing immersive digital content and interactive game products related to Metaverse, and building up the digital content copyright system based on NFT (Non-Fungible Token), cryptographic assets on blockchain. The Company will establish its proprietary IP, technology and product systems, and deploy in the fields of Metaverse and NFT as the company’s long-term development strategy.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Over the last 12 months, CTK stock dropped by -85.10%. The one-year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.0. The average equity rating for CTK stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $47.18 million, with 64.77 million shares outstanding and 14.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 319.07K shares, CTK stock reached a trading volume of 10505602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTK shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2019, representing the official price target for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13.

CTK Stock Performance Analysis:

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.48. With this latest performance, CTK shares dropped by -42.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.48 for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0798, while it was recorded at 0.7398 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8714 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CooTek [Cayman] Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.32 and a Gross Margin at +94.53. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.73.

Return on Total Capital for CTK is now -202.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -377.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -377.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK] managed to generate an average of -$62,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.44.CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CTK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -32.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTK.

CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.60% of CTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTK stocks are: ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD with ownership of 2,122,328, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.61% of the total institutional ownership; SC CHINA HOLDING LTD, holding 416,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in CTK stocks shares; and SIG CHINA INVESTMENTS MASTER FUND III, LLLP, currently with $0.13 million in CTK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:CTK] by around 47,538 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 581,774 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,467,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,096,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTK stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,037 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 557,944 shares during the same period.