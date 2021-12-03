Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] Stock trading around $15.75 per share: What’s Next?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] traded at a high on 12/02/21, posting a 3.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.75. The company report on December 2, 2021 that ‘CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS’ Breaks Records For Distributor Fathom Events.

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS – a special, in-cinema event from the creators of the global phenomenon The Chosen – broke sales records for Fathom Events, which released it in 1,700 movie theaters nationwide.

With sales topping $8 million for 640,000 tickets, CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS is now Fathom’s best-selling and most highly attended event in its history.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4488955 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cinemark Holdings Inc. stands at 6.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.61%.

The market cap for CNK stock reached $2.00 billion, with 117.27 million shares outstanding and 106.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, CNK reached a trading volume of 4488955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $24.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $19, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on CNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28.

How has CNK stock performed recently?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.86. With this latest performance, CNK shares dropped by -23.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.74 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.59, while it was recorded at 15.74 for the last single week of trading, and 20.08 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.09 and a Gross Margin at -67.49. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.25.

Return on Total Capital for CNK is now -12.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 492.78. Additionally, CNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 461.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] managed to generate an average of -$34,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. posted -1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 4.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

There are presently around $1,761 million, or 99.80% of CNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,466,824, which is approximately 19.469% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,227,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.84 million in CNK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $163.58 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 0.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 22,845,878 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 15,747,553 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 73,194,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,788,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,709,655 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 5,637,503 shares during the same period.