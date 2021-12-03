Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] is -11.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] closed the trading session at $16.55 on 12/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.23, while the highest price level was $16.6381. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Cunard and Pacific Symphony Announce New Partnership.

Luxury cruise line Cunard and Orange County’s acclaimed Pacific Symphony are embarking on a new partnership, with Cunard’s exclusive sponsorship of the organization’s premier Box Circle Club.

“We are elated to partner with the Pacific Symphony, a beloved, cultural gem in Orange County.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.69 percent and weekly performance of -10.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, CUK reached to a volume of 4474017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26.

CUK stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.93. With this latest performance, CUK shares dropped by -21.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.13 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.86, while it was recorded at 16.23 for the last single week of trading, and 22.20 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.99 and a Gross Margin at -52.26. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.95.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now -11.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.07. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 5,096,955 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,867,582 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 14,261,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,225,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,388,342 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 793,021 shares during the same period.