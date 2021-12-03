ArcelorMittal [MT] Is Currently 4.69 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ArcelorMittal [NYSE: MT] closed the trading session at $28.15 on 12/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.30, while the highest price level was $28.34. The company report on December 2, 2021 that ArcelorMittal announces financial calendar for 2022.

2 December 2021, 15:15 CET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ArcelorMittal announces its financial calendar for 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.93 percent and weekly performance of -3.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, MT reached to a volume of 4811598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ArcelorMittal [MT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $50.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MT stock trade performance evaluation

ArcelorMittal [MT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.53. With this latest performance, MT shares dropped by -16.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.33 for ArcelorMittal [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.90, while it was recorded at 27.44 for the last single week of trading, and 30.78 for the last 200 days.

ArcelorMittal [MT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcelorMittal [MT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.45 and a Gross Margin at +10.25. ArcelorMittal’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.38.

Return on Total Capital for MT is now 6.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcelorMittal [MT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.15. Additionally, MT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ArcelorMittal [MT] managed to generate an average of -$3,833 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.ArcelorMittal’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ArcelorMittal [MT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ArcelorMittal posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MT.

ArcelorMittal [MT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,919 million, or 7.10% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 26,869,976, which is approximately 13.115% of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,055,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.63 million in MT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $90.22 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly 97.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ArcelorMittal stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal [NYSE:MT] by around 13,550,556 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 14,251,965 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 40,356,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,158,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,189,106 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,960,311 shares during the same period.