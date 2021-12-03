Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Is Currently -5.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] loss -5.48% or -9.46 points to close at $163.08 with a heavy trading volume of 7608172 shares. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Airbnb Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its third quarter 2021 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

It opened the trading session at $174.01, the shares rose to $180.13 and dropped to $162.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABNB points out that the company has recorded 13.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -34.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, ABNB reached to a volume of 7608172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $197.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $160 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $235, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on ABNB stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ABNB shares from 175 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 9.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 64.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for ABNB stock

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.52. With this latest performance, ABNB shares dropped by -6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.10% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.04 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 177.85, while it was recorded at 173.89 for the last single week of trading, and 165.32 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

There are presently around $32,576 million, or 58.90% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 19,622,618, which is approximately 94.204% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,429,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $2.27 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 13.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

579 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 70,044,039 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 29,365,044 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 100,345,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,755,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,473,805 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 15,214,301 shares during the same period.