William Blair slashes price target on BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] – find out why.

BeyondSpring Inc. [NASDAQ: BYSI] closed the trading session at $4.93 on 12/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.79, while the highest price level was $6.34. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) Investigation.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of BeyondSpring Inc. (“BeyondSpring” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BYSI). Investors who purchased BeyondSpring sharesare encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The investigation concerns whether BeyondSpring and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.59 percent and weekly performance of -61.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -66.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -82.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, BYSI reached to a volume of 24344273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYSI shares is $55.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for BeyondSpring Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2021, representing the official price target for BeyondSpring Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on BYSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BeyondSpring Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 215.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

BYSI stock trade performance evaluation

BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -61.06. With this latest performance, BYSI shares dropped by -66.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.81 for BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.75, while it was recorded at 11.67 for the last single week of trading, and 14.09 for the last 200 days.

BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -35672.78. BeyondSpring Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33873.89.

Return on Total Capital for BYSI is now -97.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -97.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.88. Additionally, BYSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] managed to generate an average of -$670,033 per employee.BeyondSpring Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BeyondSpring Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYSI.

BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48 million, or 26.20% of BYSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYSI stocks are: ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. with ownership of 2,957,728, which is approximately -1.68% of the company’s market cap and around 68.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,601,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.9 million in BYSI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.24 million in BYSI stock with ownership of nearly 2452.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BeyondSpring Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in BeyondSpring Inc. [NASDAQ:BYSI] by around 3,405,734 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,081,662 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 5,300,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,787,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYSI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,687,721 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 597,292 shares during the same period.