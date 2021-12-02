why Blackstone Inc. [BX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $148.73

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] loss -4.99% or -7.43 points to close at $141.45 with a heavy trading volume of 14091737 shares. The company report on November 29, 2021 that Blackstone to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 US Financial Services Conference.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced that Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 12:20pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Shareholders section of Blackstone’s website at http://ir.blackstone.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blackstone’s website shortly after the event.

It opened the trading session at $148.15, the shares rose to $148.55 and dropped to $141.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BX points out that the company has recorded 53.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -139.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, BX reached to a volume of 14091737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $148.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $103 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 146.29.

Trading performance analysis for BX stock

Blackstone Inc. [BX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.47 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.64, while it was recorded at 145.58 for the last single week of trading, and 104.44 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.05 and a Gross Margin at +98.16. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.15.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.34. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $330,288 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blackstone Inc. posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 25.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blackstone Inc. [BX]

There are presently around $60,061 million, or 62.80% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,835,258, which is approximately 1.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,436,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.31 billion in BX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.74 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly -5.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 686 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 20,620,291 shares. Additionally, 596 investors decreased positions by around 31,830,021 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 372,161,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,611,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,138,538 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,483,074 shares during the same period.