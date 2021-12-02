why Aditxt Inc. [ADTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.00

Aditxt Inc. [NASDAQ: ADTX] price plunged by -29.91 percent to reach at -$0.35. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Aditxt Announces Pricing of $17.4 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants Led by Leading Healthcare Investor.

Aditxt, Inc. (“Aditxt”, or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 16,575,000 units, consisting of shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock) and warrants to purchase up to 16,575,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.05 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $17,403,750, prior to deducting underwriter discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Units will not be issued or certificated. The shares of common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The warrants permit the holder to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $1.15 per share and expire five years after the date of issuance. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 2,486,250 additional shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,486,250 shares of common stock, on one or more occasions and in any combinations thereof, from us at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering, which was led by a leading healthcare investor, is expected to close on December 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A sum of 10075916 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.16M shares. Aditxt Inc. shares reached a high of $1.02 and dropped to a low of $0.81 until finishing in the latest session at $0.82.

The one-year ADTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.5. The average equity rating for ADTX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aditxt Inc. [ADTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADTX shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ADTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Aditxt Inc. [ADTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.39. With this latest performance, ADTX shares dropped by -53.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.06 for Aditxt Inc. [ADTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5944, while it was recorded at 1.0740 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3195 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aditxt Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ADTX is now -185.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -202.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -138.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aditxt Inc. [ADTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.35. Additionally, ADTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aditxt Inc. [ADTX] managed to generate an average of -$212,773 per employee.Aditxt Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ADTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aditxt Inc. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -55.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADTX.

Aditxt Inc. [ADTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.30% of ADTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADTX stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 588,942, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 204,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in ADTX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.17 million in ADTX stock with ownership of nearly 118.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aditxt Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Aditxt Inc. [NASDAQ:ADTX] by around 921,474 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 81,074 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 461,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,464,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADTX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 748,007 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 3,354 shares during the same period.