Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] price plunged by -6.83 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on November 30, 2021 that JUSTLY Markets Announces Partnership with Invest Green to Provide Insights and Clean Technology Investment Opportunities.

JUSTLY Markets announced it has agreed to work in partnership with Invest Green, Inc. to provide JUSTLY investors with access to institutional-quality insights and exclusive clean technology investment opportunities. JUSTLY, an impact investing broker-dealer, is focused on providing investors with the opportunity to invest in clean technologies. This partnership supports Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) Capital’s mission to offer disruptive solutions for the financial services industry. Invest Green will provide JUSTLY clients with access to its Green Research Bites newsletter as well as investment opportunities curated by a team of proven leaders in cleantech finance.

JUSTLY Markets LLC, formerly Delaware Board of Trade (DBOT), is a FINRA and SEC-registered broker-dealer focused on impact investing and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ideanomics. It aims to provide a curated equity funding platform of private impact investments to advisors, registered investment advisors, family offices, angels, and accredited and non-accredited investors from all income levels. JUSTLY also plans to provide founders seeking to fundraise up to $500+ million with a community of avid supporters and angel investors committed to social and environmental impact companies and initiatives.

A sum of 11695251 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.45M shares. Ideanomics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.62 and dropped to a low of $1.49 until finishing in the latest session at $1.50.

The one-year IDEX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.57. The average equity rating for IDEX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDEX shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

IDEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -28.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.79 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8925, while it was recorded at 1.5670 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5197 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ideanomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -186.21 and a Gross Margin at -12.16. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -367.04.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now -34.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.13. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$892,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $98 million, or 13.70% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,472,617, which is approximately -1.596% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 8,126,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.19 million in IDEX stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $6.11 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly -63.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 3,632,439 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 11,343,434 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 50,640,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,616,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 588,456 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,176,358 shares during the same period.