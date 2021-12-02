Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] moved down -0.18: Why It’s Important

Voya Financial Inc. [NYSE: VOYA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.18% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.54%. The company report on November 23, 2021 that Voya Financial to present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 US Financial Services Conference.

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced that Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer; Michael Smith, vice chairman and chief financial officer; and Christine Hurtsellers, chief executive officer, Voya Investment Management, are scheduled to participate in the Goldman Sachs 2021 US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at approximately 10:40 a.m. ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The webcast will be available at: https://kvgo.com/gs/voya-financial-nov-2021. Those interested in listening to the presentation should log on to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to download and install any necessary software.

Over the last 12 months, VOYA stock rose by 7.83%. The one-year Voya Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.62. The average equity rating for VOYA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.04 billion, with 113.40 million shares outstanding and 109.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, VOYA stock reached a trading volume of 11237309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOYA shares is $76.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Voya Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Voya Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VOYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Voya Financial Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for VOYA in the course of the last twelve months was 25.49.

VOYA Stock Performance Analysis:

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.54. With this latest performance, VOYA shares dropped by -10.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.63 for Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.87, while it was recorded at 63.41 for the last single week of trading, and 64.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Voya Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.95. Voya Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.78.

Return on Total Capital for VOYA is now 4.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.72. Additionally, VOYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] managed to generate an average of $35,500 per employee.

VOYA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Voya Financial Inc. posted 1.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Voya Financial Inc. go to 32.10%.

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,859 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOYA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,628,301, which is approximately -2.071% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,400,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $646.3 million in VOYA stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $579.55 million in VOYA stock with ownership of nearly -0.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Voya Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Voya Financial Inc. [NYSE:VOYA] by around 8,246,407 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 13,196,256 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 105,033,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,476,046 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOYA stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 686,712 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,839,290 shares during the same period.