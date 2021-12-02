SCWorx Corp. [WORX] moved up 6.67: Why It’s Important

SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ: WORX] jumped around 0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.60 at the close of the session, up 6.67%. The company report on September 23, 2021 that SCWorx Announces Funding by an Institutional Investor.

SCWorx Corp. (Nasdaq: WORX), a provider of data management services for healthcare providers, announced that it has completed the offering, sale, and issuance of 298,883 shares of its common stock and a warrant to purchase up to 298,883 shares of common stock, for aggregate gross proceeds of $535,000. SCWorx and the institutional investor closed the offering effective September 17, 2021.

“SCWorx continues to execute on its strategy of improving the overall health of the business and focusing on growth of its data management service,” said Tim Hannibal, President and CEO of SCWorx. “We are excited to work with this investor and look forward to a long partnership between our teams.”.

SCWorx Corp. stock is now 18.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WORX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.84 and lowest of $1.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.00, which means current price is +25.00% above from all time high which was touched on 08/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 535.04K shares, WORX reached a trading volume of 8438326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SCWorx Corp. [WORX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SCWorx Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has WORX stock performed recently?

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.68. With this latest performance, WORX shares dropped by -9.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.35 for SCWorx Corp. [WORX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8474, while it was recorded at 1.5400 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0065 for the last 200 days.

SCWorx Corp. [WORX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SCWorx Corp. [WORX] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.96 and a Gross Margin at +32.57. SCWorx Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -141.99.

Return on Total Capital for WORX is now -93.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -116.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SCWorx Corp. [WORX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.13. Additionally, WORX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SCWorx Corp. [WORX] managed to generate an average of -$822,483 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.SCWorx Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for SCWorx Corp. [WORX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.80% of WORX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WORX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 180,861, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 132,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in WORX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.18 million in WORX stock with ownership of nearly 1.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ:WORX] by around 436,787 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 754 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 212,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 650,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WORX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 418,657 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.