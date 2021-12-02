RenovoRx Inc. [RNXT] is -2.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

RenovoRx Inc. [NASDAQ: RNXT] loss -2.88% on the last trading session, reaching $7.08 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2021 that RenovoRx Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

RenovoRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNXT), a biopharmaceutical company and innovator in targeted cancer therapy, reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“The third quarter of 2021 marked an important juncture in the growth of our company as we completed our IPO in late August and our seventh U.S. patent was issued for our RenovoTAMP™ (RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion) therapy platform. Our team remains patient-focused, supporting the clinical sites, their patients and families enrolled in our Phase 3 TIGeR-PaC clinical trial for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC),” said Shaun Bagai, Chief Executive Officer of RenovoRx.

RenovoRx Inc. represents 5.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $61.53 million with the latest information. RNXT stock price has been found in the range of $6.70 to $10.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, RNXT reached a trading volume of 13297224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RenovoRx Inc. [RNXT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for RenovoRx Inc. is set at 1.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

Trading performance analysis for RNXT stock

RenovoRx Inc. [RNXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.45.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.14 for RenovoRx Inc. [RNXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.27, while it was recorded at 6.72 for the last single week of trading.

RenovoRx Inc. [RNXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Additionally, RNXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2,605.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 796.29.

RenovoRx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.10 and a Current Ratio set at 29.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at RenovoRx Inc. [RNXT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.50% of RNXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNXT stocks are: BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY with ownership of 60,863, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC., holding 40,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in RNXT stocks shares; and SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.15 million in RNXT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RenovoRx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in RenovoRx Inc. [NASDAQ:RNXT] by around 169,148 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNXT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 169,148 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.