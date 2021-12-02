Market cap of Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] reaches 344.01M – now what?

Longeveron Inc. [NASDAQ: LGVN] price surged by 0.04 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Longeveron Announces Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Japan to Test Safety and Efficacy of Lomecel-B on Aging Frailty Patients.

New trial is in collaboration with Japan’s National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology (NCGG) and Juntendo University Hospital.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) (“Longeveron” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and certain life-threatening conditions, announced that it has entered into a sponsored clinical research agreement with the National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology (NCGG) and Juntendo University Hospital in Japan, to explore the safety and efficacy of Lomecel-B in older, frail Japanese subjects.

A sum of 11469541 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.57M shares. Longeveron Inc. shares reached a high of $31.40 and dropped to a low of $20.735 until finishing in the latest session at $26.26.

Guru’s Opinion on Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Longeveron Inc. is set at 6.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 149.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

LGVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.88. With this latest performance, LGVN shares gained by 661.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 289.04% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.49 for Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.77, while it was recorded at 28.54 for the last single week of trading, and 6.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Longeveron Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.12 and a Gross Margin at +18.49. Longeveron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.09.

Return on Total Capital for LGVN is now -51.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -116.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.61. Additionally, LGVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 176.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] managed to generate an average of -$310,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Longeveron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] Insider Position Details

Positions in Longeveron Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Longeveron Inc. [NASDAQ:LGVN] by around 99,428 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 160,921 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 41,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGVN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,877 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 160,920 shares during the same period.