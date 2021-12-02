Market cap of KeyCorp [KEY] reaches 20.80B – now what?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] slipped around -0.38 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $22.06 at the close of the session, down -1.69%. The company report on December 1, 2021 that KeyBank Makes $150,000 Investment in United Way of Summit & Medina To Benefit Akron Public Schools.

AKRON, Ohio –News Direct– KeyBank.

AKRON, Ohio, December 1, 2021 /3BL Media/ – The KeyBank Foundation is providing a $150,000 grant to United Way of Summit & Medina. The grant will provide support and the delivery of wraparound services within the Family Resource Center of the Robinson CLC Akron Public School.

KeyCorp stock is now 34.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KEY Stock saw the intraday high of $23.03 and lowest of $22.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.57, which means current price is +37.62% above from all time high which was touched on 10/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.57M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 8334736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $25.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on KEY stock. On April 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KEY shares from 23 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.77.

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.97. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.39 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.08, while it was recorded at 22.84 for the last single week of trading, and 21.39 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.09. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 5.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KeyCorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.64. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.98.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KeyCorp posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 11.40%.

There are presently around $17,315 million, or 86.00% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,739,807, which is approximately 0.324% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,951,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.69 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 7.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 356 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 43,698,652 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 41,937,429 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 699,260,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 784,896,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,295,340 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 12,972,029 shares during the same period.