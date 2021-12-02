Market Analysts see Paysafe Limited [PSFE] falling to $4.50. Time to buy?

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.74 during the day while it closed the day at $3.44. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Paysafe to Present at the Cannae Holdings Portfolio Conference.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, announced that Chief Executive Officer, Philip McHugh, and Chief Financial Officer, Izzy Dawood, will participate in the Cannae Portfolio Conference being held December 8-9 in Las Vegas.

Paysafe will be presenting on Wednesday, December 8 at 11:40 a.m. PST. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Paysafe Investor Relations website at ir.paysafe.com under the “Events” section and archived for a limited time.

Paysafe Limited stock has also loss -11.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSFE stock has declined by -60.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -70.90% and lost -77.22% year-on date.

The market cap for PSFE stock reached $2.55 billion, with 723.71 million shares outstanding and 539.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.13M shares, PSFE reached a trading volume of 14371390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $6.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $7, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on PSFE stock. On October 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PSFE shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.34. With this latest performance, PSFE shares dropped by -56.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.03 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.63, while it was recorded at 3.74 for the last single week of trading, and 10.69 for the last 200 days.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.12. Additionally, PSFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] managed to generate an average of -$1,740,507 per employee.Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

There are presently around $1,254 million, or 50.90% of PSFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSFE stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 123,726,349, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 25.52% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 54,044,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.91 million in PSFE stocks shares; and FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC., currently with $172.0 million in PSFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paysafe Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 23,988,305 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 48,623,283 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 291,926,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,537,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,873,100 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 21,489,357 shares during the same period.