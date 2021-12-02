Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] moved down -11.24: Why It’s Important

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] closed the trading session at $34.89 on 12/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.88, while the highest price level was $38.31. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Lithium Americas Prices Offering of US$225 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027.

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) announced that it has priced its previously announced offering of US$225,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “Notes” and the “Offering”). The Company has granted the initial purchasers an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional US$33,750,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes, exercisable in whole or in part at any time until 30 days after the pricing of the Offering.

The Notes will be unsecured and will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears at a rate of 1.75% per annum on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on July 15, 2022. Prior to October 15, 2026, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders during certain periods, upon satisfaction of certain conditions. Thereafter, the Notes will be convertible at any time until the close of business on the business day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion, the Notes may be settled, at the Company’s election, in common shares of the Company (the “Shares”), cash or a combination thereof. The initial conversion rate for the Notes will be 21.2307 Shares per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes, equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately US$47.10 per Share. The initial conversion price of the Notes represents a premium of approximately 35% to the last reported sale price of the Shares on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 178.01 percent and weekly performance of -3.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 124.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 75.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, LAC reached to a volume of 9387115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on LAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 2.89 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.54.

LAC stock trade performance evaluation

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, LAC shares gained by 19.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 204.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.68 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.37, while it was recorded at 37.45 for the last single week of trading, and 18.98 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LAC is now -12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.57. Additionally, LAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] managed to generate an average of -$1,181,049 per employee.Lithium Americas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 57.40.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $714 million, or 20.82% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: HIMENSION CAPITAL (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. with ownership of 2,270,045, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.74% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 2,241,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.19 million in LAC stocks shares; and DISCOVERY VALUE FUND, currently with $65.98 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 8,572,929 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 4,351,620 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 7,543,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,468,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,428,355 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,072,685 shares during the same period.