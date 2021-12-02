KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $26

KAR Auction Services Inc. [NYSE: KAR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.74% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.12%. The company report on November 29, 2021 that KAR Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider, announced its participation in the following investor conference:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference.

Over the last 12 months, KAR stock dropped by -22.59%. The one-year KAR Auction Services Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.05. The average equity rating for KAR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.78 billion, with 119.30 million shares outstanding and 117.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, KAR stock reached a trading volume of 26567507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KAR shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for KAR Auction Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $23 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for KAR Auction Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on KAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KAR Auction Services Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for KAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for KAR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

KAR Stock Performance Analysis:

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12. With this latest performance, KAR shares dropped by -3.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.22, while it was recorded at 15.06 for the last single week of trading, and 16.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KAR Auction Services Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.95 and a Gross Margin at +32.53. KAR Auction Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.02.

Return on Total Capital for KAR is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 163.33. Additionally, KAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] managed to generate an average of $50 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.KAR Auction Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

KAR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KAR Auction Services Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -103.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KAR Auction Services Inc. go to 14.00%.

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,998 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KAR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,723,928, which is approximately 0.123% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,091,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.04 million in KAR stocks shares; and SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P, currently with $90.7 million in KAR stock with ownership of nearly 8.717% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KAR Auction Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in KAR Auction Services Inc. [NYSE:KAR] by around 18,456,467 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 14,751,157 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 105,222,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,429,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KAR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,076,600 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,522,167 shares during the same period.