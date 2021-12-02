fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] is -36.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.23%. The company report on December 1, 2021 that fuboTV Announces Completion of Edisn.ai Acquisition.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced it has closed its acquisition of Edisn.ai, an AI-powered computer vision platform with patent-pending video recognition technologies based in Bangalore, India.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Edisn.ai acquisition helps drive fuboTV’s mission to create a more interactive and immersive live TV experience. Earlier this year, fuboTV launched predictive, free-to-play games and FanView, a feature that adds live stats and scores to the sports viewing experience. Additionally in November, the company’s Fubo Gaming subsidiary launched Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook purpose-built to integrate with fuboTV.

Over the last 12 months, FUBO stock dropped by -33.51%. The one-year fuboTV Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.15. The average equity rating for FUBO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.64 billion, with 148.50 million shares outstanding and 127.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.52M shares, FUBO stock reached a trading volume of 10248294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $44.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on FUBO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

FUBO Stock Performance Analysis:

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.23. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -46.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.18 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.28, while it was recorded at 20.09 for the last single week of trading, and 26.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into fuboTV Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -106.07 and a Gross Margin at -27.87. fuboTV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -261.93.

Return on Total Capital for FUBO is now -49.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -136.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.28. Additionally, FUBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] managed to generate an average of -$2,592,423 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

FUBO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, fuboTV Inc. posted -2.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -213.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUBO.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,043 million, or 40.90% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,383,615, which is approximately 6.805% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,090,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.63 million in FUBO stocks shares; and DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, currently with $76.37 million in FUBO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in fuboTV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in fuboTV Inc. [NYSE:FUBO] by around 9,467,564 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 4,188,073 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 45,012,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,667,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUBO stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,453,497 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,458,087 shares during the same period.