For Dow Inc. [DOW], Analyst sees a rise to $55. What next?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] plunged by -$2.17 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $55.80 during the day while it closed the day at $52.76. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Mapping a Blueprint Framework for Effective Collaboration.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– DOW.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

More businesses are taking collective action on issues that threaten sustainable development. And for good reason: Collaborating can spark innovative thinking, reduce risks and grow positive impact.

Dow Inc. stock has also loss -10.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DOW stock has declined by -15.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.28% and lost -4.94% year-on date.

The market cap for DOW stock reached $39.46 billion, with 744.50 million shares outstanding and 738.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 8997487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $65.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 16.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOW stock trade performance evaluation

Dow Inc. [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.85. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -8.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.89 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.12, while it was recorded at 56.16 for the last single week of trading, and 62.30 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.68 and a Gross Margin at +12.49. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for DOW is now 7.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dow Inc. [DOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.15. Additionally, DOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dow Inc. [DOW] managed to generate an average of $34,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dow Inc. [DOW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dow Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 51.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to 56.02%.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,167 million, or 67.70% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,543,789, which is approximately 0.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,403,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 billion in DOW stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.27 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -19.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 670 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 20,272,178 shares. Additionally, 583 investors decreased positions by around 35,189,253 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 440,498,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 495,959,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,693,275 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 1,599,734 shares during the same period.