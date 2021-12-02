EQT Corporation [EQT] is 44.45% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] loss -5.51% on the last trading session, reaching $18.36 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2021 that EQT Launches New Giving Programs For Greene And Wetzel Counties.

GIVE Greene and GIVE Wetzel Part of EQT’s Giving Tuesday Initiatives.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

In honor of Giving Tuesday, EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT), in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greene County and the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley, announced the launch of two new giving programs to support the communities of Greene and Wetzel counties.

EQT Corporation represents 356.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.03 billion with the latest information. EQT stock price has been found in the range of $18.32 to $19.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.87M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 8728789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $31.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on EQT stock. On June 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EQT shares from 22 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for EQT stock

EQT Corporation [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.11. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -10.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.38 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.76, while it was recorded at 20.16 for the last single week of trading, and 19.77 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.36 and a Gross Margin at -23.79. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.38.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now -5.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.49. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of -$1,549,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EQT Corporation posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at EQT Corporation [EQT]

There are presently around $6,352 million, or 86.70% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 49,971,707, which is approximately 9.779% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,665,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $526.3 million in EQT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $453.12 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly -13.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 104,063,485 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 32,428,192 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 209,472,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 345,963,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,578,732 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 8,758,475 shares during the same period.