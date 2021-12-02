CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] is -49.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ: CTIC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -27.11% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -30.21%. The company report on November 30, 2021 that CTI BioPharma Announces Extension of FDA Review Period for Pacritinib in Myelofibrosis with Severe Thrombocytopenia.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review period for the New Drug Application (NDA) for pacritinib for the treatment of adult patients with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis (MF) with a baseline platelet count of <50 × 109/L. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date has been extended by three months to February 28, 2022. In the second quarter of 2021, the FDA granted priority review for CTI's NDA for patients with myelofibrosis with a PDUFA date of November 30, 2021. In the course of product labeling discussions, the FDA requested additional clinical data, which was submitted to the agency on November 24, 2021. Earlier, the FDA informed the Company that it considers the data submission to constitute a "major amendment" to the NDA and therefore the PDUFA date has been extended by three months to provide additional time for a full review of the submission. At the current time, CTI is not aware of any major deficiencies in the application. Over the last 12 months, CTIC stock dropped by -50.90%. The one-year CTI BioPharma Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.47. The average equity rating for CTIC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market. The market cap for the stock reached $154.73 million, with 93.82 million shares outstanding and 61.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, CTIC stock reached a trading volume of 14109232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTIC shares is $7.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for CTI BioPharma Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CTIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CTI BioPharma Corp. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

CTIC Stock Performance Analysis:

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.21. With this latest performance, CTIC shares dropped by -37.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.26 for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.67, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 2.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CTI BioPharma Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CTIC is now -119.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -164.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.61. Additionally, CTIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] managed to generate an average of -$2,280,478 per employee.CTI BioPharma Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CTIC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CTI BioPharma Corp. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTIC.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $89 million, or 57.90% of CTIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTIC stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 8,929,690, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,964,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.06 million in CTIC stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $12.33 million in CTIC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CTI BioPharma Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ:CTIC] by around 4,293,995 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,383,635 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 46,478,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,156,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTIC stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,539,924 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 195,161 shares during the same period.