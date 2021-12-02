Credit Suisse lifts Oracle Corporation [ORCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] closed the trading session at $89.75 on 12/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $89.66, while the highest price level was $92.39. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Half of US Colleges Surveyed Have Not Started Preparations for New Student Aid Requirements.

Oracle and NASFAA survey shows financial aid administrators anticipate challenges in the execution of changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

A new survey shows that more than half (52%) of respondents at US higher education institutions have not yet started to prepare for the significant changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) that will go into effect in the 2024-25 school year. All college students seeking federal financial aid in the US fill out the application. The study from Oracle and the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA) found that administrators are anxious about how to handle major modifications in the financial aid processes and are unsure of the Department of Education’s support in making these adjustments.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.74 percent and weekly performance of -3.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.02M shares, ORCL reached to a volume of 11911773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $90.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $113 to $115, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.45.

ORCL stock trade performance evaluation

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.43. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.86 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.81, while it was recorded at 91.87 for the last single week of trading, and 83.33 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.99 and a Gross Margin at +77.19. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.96.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,661.11. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,490.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $104,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oracle Corporation posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 8.66%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $105,834 million, or 43.70% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,899,404, which is approximately -9.361% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,360,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.53 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.24 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -6.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 792 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 31,599,286 shares. Additionally, 1,028 investors decreased positions by around 118,209,737 shares, while 381 investors held positions by with 1,029,397,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,179,206,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,768,736 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 4,283,835 shares during the same period.