Cowen lifts Bruker Corporation [BRKR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bruker Corporation [NASDAQ: BRKR] traded at a high on 12/01/21, posting a 0.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $81.01. The company report on November 24, 2021 that Bruker BioSciences Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, December 2:.

Bruker BioSciences Corp. (NASD:BRKR) will replace KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and KAR Auction Services will replace Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Meredith is being acquired in a two-step transaction that is expected to be completed on or about December 1. KAR Auctions is more representative of the small-cap market space.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17138835 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bruker Corporation stands at 4.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.62%.

The market cap for BRKR stock reached $12.30 billion, with 151.40 million shares outstanding and 102.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 732.27K shares, BRKR reached a trading volume of 17138835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bruker Corporation [BRKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRKR shares is $88.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Bruker Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Bruker Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $55, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on BRKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bruker Corporation is set at 3.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRKR in the course of the last twelve months was 53.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has BRKR stock performed recently?

Bruker Corporation [BRKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.30. With this latest performance, BRKR shares dropped by -0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.53 for Bruker Corporation [BRKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.07, while it was recorded at 81.28 for the last single week of trading, and 75.03 for the last 200 days.

Bruker Corporation [BRKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bruker Corporation [BRKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.81 and a Gross Margin at +47.48. Bruker Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.94.

Return on Total Capital for BRKR is now 14.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bruker Corporation [BRKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.96. Additionally, BRKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bruker Corporation [BRKR] managed to generate an average of $21,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Bruker Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Bruker Corporation [BRKR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bruker Corporation posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bruker Corporation go to 20.05%.

Insider trade positions for Bruker Corporation [BRKR]

There are presently around $8,535 million, or 70.10% of BRKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRKR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,956,883, which is approximately -3.724% of the company’s market cap and around 25.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,376,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in BRKR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $850.46 million in BRKR stock with ownership of nearly -0.853% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bruker Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Bruker Corporation [NASDAQ:BRKR] by around 7,618,691 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 8,475,964 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 89,262,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,357,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRKR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 884,153 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,170,724 shares during the same period.