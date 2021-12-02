Baozun Inc. [BZUN] Is Currently -7.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Baozun Inc. [NASDAQ: BZUN] slipped around -1.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.79 at the close of the session, down -7.08%. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun” or the “Company”), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights.

Baozun Inc. stock is now -59.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BZUN Stock saw the intraday high of $13.88 and lowest of $12.615 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.00, which means current price is +9.31% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, BZUN reached a trading volume of 11211361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baozun Inc. [BZUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BZUN shares is $30.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BZUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Baozun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Baozun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on BZUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baozun Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.62.

How has BZUN stock performed recently?

Baozun Inc. [BZUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.24. With this latest performance, BZUN shares dropped by -20.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BZUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.21 for Baozun Inc. [BZUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.81, while it was recorded at 15.07 for the last single week of trading, and 29.52 for the last 200 days.

Baozun Inc. [BZUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baozun Inc. [BZUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.67 and a Gross Margin at +62.40. Baozun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.81.

Return on Total Capital for BZUN is now 6.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baozun Inc. [BZUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.81. Additionally, BZUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baozun Inc. [BZUN] managed to generate an average of $78,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Baozun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Baozun Inc. [BZUN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baozun Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BZUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baozun Inc. go to 3.77%.

Insider trade positions for Baozun Inc. [BZUN]

Positions in Baozun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Baozun Inc. [NASDAQ:BZUN] by around 5,105,186 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 11,221,086 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 23,386,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,712,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BZUN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 426,375 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,011,504 shares during the same period.