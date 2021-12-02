Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] Is Currently 6.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ: AUVI] gained 6.93% or 0.32 points to close at $4.94 with a heavy trading volume of 9372526 shares. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Applied UV Continues Global Expansion with Airocide(R) Installations in Thailand at the Acclaimed Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences (“AFRIMS”).

AFRIMS to install Airocide® technology to protect visitors and staff.

AFRIMS is a biomedical research facility of the U.S. Army’s Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.

It opened the trading session at $5.199, the shares rose to $5.70 and dropped to $4.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AUVI points out that the company has recorded -41.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 390.29K shares, AUVI reached to a volume of 9372526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUVI shares is $17.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

Trading performance analysis for AUVI stock

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.56. With this latest performance, AUVI shares dropped by -11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.25 for Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.52, while it was recorded at 4.96 for the last single week of trading, and 7.95 for the last 200 days.

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.79 and a Gross Margin at +17.61. Applied UV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.76.

Return on Total Capital for AUVI is now -51.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.75. Additionally, AUVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] managed to generate an average of -$91,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Applied UV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.80% of AUVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 145,898, which is approximately 16.07% of the company’s market cap and around 55.74% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 36,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in AUVI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in AUVI stock with ownership of nearly 12.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied UV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ:AUVI] by around 66,037 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 58,853 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 151,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUVI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,151 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 52,685 shares during the same period.