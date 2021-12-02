Amcor plc [AMCR] Revenue clocked in at $13.18 billion, down -4.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] loss -0.53% on the last trading session, reaching $11.26 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Amcor Unveils State-of-the-art Healthcare Packaging Facility In Singapore To Serve Accelerating Customer Demands In Asia Pacific.

— Amcor continues to lead the way on innovation and sustainability as one of the world’s largest packaging suppliers to the medical-device industry.

— New facility designed to meet and exceed healthcare-industry needs for quality and regulatory compliance, with capacity for growth to support medical-device manufacturers.

Amcor plc represents 1.53 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.44 billion with the latest information. AMCR stock price has been found in the range of $11.25 to $11.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, AMCR reached a trading volume of 10297875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $12.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $13, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on AMCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 78.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for AMCR stock

Amcor plc [AMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.33. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by -5.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.25 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.92, while it was recorded at 11.47 for the last single week of trading, and 11.86 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amcor plc posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 6.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amcor plc [AMCR]

There are presently around $6,835 million, or 41.40% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 111,690,756, which is approximately 4.333% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 101,152,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $639.57 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly 1.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

218 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 28,619,123 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 25,459,271 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 552,925,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 607,004,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,765,350 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 2,194,160 shares during the same period.