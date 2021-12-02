AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] is -3.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] price plunged by -1.24 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on November 11, 2021 that AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for November 2021 and Announces Estimated Tangible Net Book Value of $16.47 per Common Share as of October 31, 2021.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for November 2021. The dividend is payable on December 9, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of November 30, 2021.

The Company also announced its estimated tangible net book value of $16.47 per common share as of October 31, 2021. The estimate of tangible net book value includes a deduction for the Company’s October 2021 dividend of $0.12 per common share, which was declared on October 7, 2021 with an October 29, 2021 record date.

A sum of 8424191 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.89M shares. AGNC Investment Corp. shares reached a high of $15.55 and dropped to a low of $15.08 until finishing in the latest session at $15.10.

The one-year AGNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.59. The average equity rating for AGNC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $17.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $16, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on AGNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.82.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.74. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.57 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.08, while it was recorded at 15.63 for the last single week of trading, and 16.70 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +162.46 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.01.

Return on Total Capital for AGNC is now 0.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 580.11. Additionally, AGNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] managed to generate an average of -$5,320,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AGNC Investment Corp. posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to 3.04%.

There are presently around $4,201 million, or 51.80% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,191,481, which is approximately -0.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,575,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $627.79 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $237.62 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly 2.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 14,608,498 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 23,842,588 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 239,743,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,194,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,114,238 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,189,897 shares during the same period.