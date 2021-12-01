why Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.80

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] price plunged by -2.27 percent to reach at -$0.36. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Marathon Oil Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Raised Base Dividend 20% and Executed $200 Million of Share Repurchases.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) reported third quarter 2021 net income of $184 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts’ earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. The adjusted net income was $310 million, or $0.39 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $816 million, or $775 million before changes in working capital.

A sum of 22369836 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.10M shares. Marathon Oil Corporation shares reached a high of $15.725 and dropped to a low of $15.13 until finishing in the latest session at $15.49.

The one-year MRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.77. The average equity rating for MRO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $19.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $17, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

MRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, MRO shares dropped by -5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 161.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.60 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.70, while it was recorded at 16.08 for the last single week of trading, and 12.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Oil Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.10 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.85.

Return on Total Capital for MRO is now -6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.47. Additionally, MRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] managed to generate an average of -$867,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

MRO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Oil Corporation posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to -2.40%.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,863 million, or 75.00% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,934,678, which is approximately 0.182% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 54,445,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $843.36 million in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $793.74 million in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -3.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 49,705,034 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 37,722,461 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 484,720,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 572,148,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,892,762 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 7,108,339 shares during the same period.