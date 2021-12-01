why American Express Company [AXP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $190.83

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] surged by $1.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $161.41 during the day while it closed the day at $157.86. The company report on November 28, 2021 that American Express’ 12th Annual Small Business Saturday® Reaches an All-Time High with an Estimated $23.3 Billion in U.S. Consumer Reported Spending.

Key Takeaways:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Online shopping at a small business on Small Business Saturday was up slightly, with 58% of shoppers reporting that they made a purchase online, compared to 56% in 2020 and 43% in 2019.

American Express Company stock has also loss -9.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AXP stock has declined by -3.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.60% and gained 30.56% year-on date.

The market cap for AXP stock reached $127.34 billion, with 786.00 million shares outstanding and 641.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 6233790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $190.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AXP stock. On July 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AXP shares from 138 to 183.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 5.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.43.

AXP stock trade performance evaluation

American Express Company [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.04. With this latest performance, AXP shares dropped by -9.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.79 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.42, while it was recorded at 165.61 for the last single week of trading, and 161.29 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.62 and a Gross Margin at +69.21. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.16.

Return on Total Capital for AXP is now 7.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Express Company [AXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.05. Additionally, AXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Express Company [AXP] managed to generate an average of $48,901 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Express Company [AXP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Express Company posted 1.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 43.25%.

American Express Company [AXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $105,697 million, or 84.90% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,805,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.55 billion in AXP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.5 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly -0.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 778 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 19,989,195 shares. Additionally, 778 investors decreased positions by around 35,224,996 shares, while 395 investors held positions by with 614,347,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 669,561,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,941,377 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,022,777 shares during the same period.