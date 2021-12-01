Wall Street Analyst Initiated MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]. What else is Wall St. saying

MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: MEIP] price surged by 37.55 percent to reach at $0.92. The company report on November 30, 2021 that MEI Pharma Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, announced that it plans to offer 17,500,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In connection with the offering, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with other available funds, to progress its clinical development programs, prepare for and support the commercial launch of zandelisib, subject to receiving FDA marketing approval, and for other general corporate purposes.

A sum of 26647496 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 496.43K shares. MEI Pharma Inc. shares reached a high of $3.55 and dropped to a low of $2.76 until finishing in the latest session at $3.37.

The one-year MEIP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.42. The average equity rating for MEIP stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MEIP shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MEIP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for MEI Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for MEI Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on MEIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MEI Pharma Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

MEIP Stock Performance Analysis:

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.28. With this latest performance, MEIP shares gained by 19.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.88 for MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.90, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MEI Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -272.90 and a Gross Margin at +94.49. MEI Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -198.06.

Return on Total Capital for MEIP is now -108.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.06. Additionally, MEIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] managed to generate an average of -$665,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.MEI Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

MEIP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MEI Pharma Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEI Pharma Inc. go to -0.10%.

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $269 million, or 71.10% of MEIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MEIP stocks are: BIOIMPACT CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 12,494,118, which is approximately 23.242% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 8,637,475 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.11 million in MEIP stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $28.76 million in MEIP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MEI Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:MEIP] by around 4,519,494 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 3,714,494 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 71,689,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,923,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MEIP stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 89,697 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 179,143 shares during the same period.