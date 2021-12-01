Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] closed the trading session at $12.31 on 11/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.10, while the highest price level was $13.20. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Accelerating usage growth.

Orders increased by 28% year-over-year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -69.49 percent and weekly performance of -12.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -61.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, JMIA reached to a volume of 6333958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JMIA shares is $22.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JMIA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.48.

JMIA stock trade performance evaluation

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.63. With this latest performance, JMIA shares dropped by -31.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.72 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.84, while it was recorded at 12.89 for the last single week of trading, and 26.99 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -104.89 and a Gross Margin at +60.67. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.26.

Return on Total Capital for JMIA is now -66.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.86. Additionally, JMIA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] managed to generate an average of -$45,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $305 million, or 28.50% of JMIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JMIA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 9,488,902, which is approximately -1.361% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,926,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.72 million in JMIA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $21.57 million in JMIA stock with ownership of nearly -6.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jumia Technologies AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 3,197,900 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 4,802,695 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 16,754,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,755,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 655,192 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,402,026 shares during the same period.