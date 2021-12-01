Visa Inc. [V] fell -11.41% so far this year. What now?

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] traded at a low on 11/30/21, posting a -1.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $193.77. The company report on November 23, 2021 that Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) announced its participation in the following investor conference.

On Wednesday, December 8, Vasant Prabhu, Vice Chair, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the UBS 2021 Global TMT Virtual Conference. The discussion will begin at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 45 minutes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15947289 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Visa Inc. stands at 2.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.55%.

The market cap for V stock reached $417.18 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.84 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.15M shares, V reached a trading volume of 15947289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Visa Inc. [V]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $275.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $297 to $284. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $286 to $263, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on V stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for V shares from 282 to 280.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 6.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 35.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has V stock performed recently?

Visa Inc. [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, V shares dropped by -8.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.55 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 218.22, while it was recorded at 197.89 for the last single week of trading, and 225.86 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc. [V]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.66 and a Gross Margin at +76.05. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.82.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 26.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc. [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.46. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc. [V] managed to generate an average of $558,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Visa Inc. [V]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Visa Inc. posted 1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 17.67%.

Insider trade positions for Visa Inc. [V]

There are presently around $307,854 million, or 95.70% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,193,636, which is approximately 0.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 126,591,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.53 billion in V stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.15 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly -0.577% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Visa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,618 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 56,801,107 shares. Additionally, 1,190 investors decreased positions by around 69,859,981 shares, while 350 investors held positions by with 1,462,100,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,588,761,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,472,276 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 5,985,829 shares during the same period.