Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Stock trading around $61.06 per share: What’s Next?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] closed the trading session at $61.06 on 11/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.17, while the highest price level was $63.09. The company report on November 29, 2021 that Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Truist Launch $3 Million Scholarship Program to Support HBCU Students.

WASHINGTON, DC, November 29, 2021 /3BL Media/ – The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the largest organization representing the Black College Community, has partnered with Truist to launch a new scholarship program to meet the needs of students at historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and those from marginalized and underserved communities. A $3 million grant from Truist Financial Corporation through its Truist Charitable Fund, a donor-advised fund at the Winston-Salem Foundation, will establish a Truist scholarship program, providing $1 million a year over the next three years to HBCU students in Truist markets and financial support to complete college. Over 300 students will receive scholarships through the Truist scholarship program.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.39 percent and weekly performance of 0.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, TFC reached to a volume of 5889167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $66.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $71 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $72, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on TFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 31.67.

TFC stock trade performance evaluation

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -4.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.19 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.54, while it was recorded at 61.81 for the last single week of trading, and 58.50 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.20. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.56.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.20. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Truist Financial Corporation posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 8.90%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $60,051 million, or 74.60% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,709,207, which is approximately 7.459% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,507,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.89 billion in TFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.79 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 740 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 47,361,704 shares. Additionally, 518 investors decreased positions by around 32,727,448 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 903,383,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 983,472,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,397,493 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 4,698,477 shares during the same period.