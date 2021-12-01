The Kroger Co. [KR] gain 33.34% so far this year. What now?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] slipped around -0.79 points on Monday, while shares priced at $42.35 at the close of the session, down -1.83%. The company report on November 23, 2021 that Home Chef Advances Personalized Digital Gift Card Platform with GiftNow.

Home Chef, the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence, announced a new digital gifting platform integrated with GiftNow, a Synchrony solution (NYSE: SYF). The new platform provides a holistic gift card purchasing experience by enabling shoppers to send personalized e-gift cards and give physical gift cards.

To help celebrate the holidays, special occasions and everyday moments, Home Chef’s GiftNow digital gift card platform features a range of seasonal and evergreen e-gift card designs and includes options to add video messages, photos and personalized notes. With options to send customized e-gift cards by email or text, gifters can schedule gift card delivery instantly or up to three months in advance.

The Kroger Co. stock is now 33.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KR Stock saw the intraday high of $43.38 and lowest of $42.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.99, which means current price is +34.74% above from all time high which was touched on 09/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.23M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 5904254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Kroger Co. [KR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $42.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $37 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2021, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $28, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on KR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 28.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has KR stock performed recently?

The Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 6.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.53 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.72, while it was recorded at 42.79 for the last single week of trading, and 39.22 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.29 and a Gross Margin at +21.25. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.93.

Return on Total Capital for KR is now 10.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.99. Additionally, KR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kroger Co. [KR] managed to generate an average of $5,497 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 76.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.66.The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for The Kroger Co. [KR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Kroger Co. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 6.43%.

Insider trade positions for The Kroger Co. [KR]

There are presently around $25,696 million, or 83.20% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,363,303, which is approximately -2.254% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 67,453,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.62 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 438 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 33,338,275 shares. Additionally, 430 investors decreased positions by around 54,138,679 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 519,265,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 606,742,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,971,831 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,192,960 shares during the same period.