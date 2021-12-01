TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] moved down -34.93: Why It’s Important

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] traded at a low on 11/30/21, posting a -34.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.20. The company report on November 30, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. – TGTX.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (“TG Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TGTX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether TG and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21980255 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TG Therapeutics Inc. stands at 10.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.34%.

The market cap for TGTX stock reached $2.21 billion, with 132.35 million shares outstanding and 120.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, TGTX reached a trading volume of 21980255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $58.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $79 to $89, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on TGTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 502.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

How has TGTX stock performed recently?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.00. With this latest performance, TGTX shares dropped by -51.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.93 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.80, while it was recorded at 22.49 for the last single week of trading, and 35.78 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -179996.05 and a Gross Margin at -146.05. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183803.29.

Return on Total Capital for TGTX is now -85.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.26. Additionally, TGTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,027,136 per employee.TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TG Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -78.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGTX.

Insider trade positions for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]

There are presently around $1,513 million, or 72.20% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 19,268,002, which is approximately 3.161% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,032,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.89 million in TGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $134.66 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly 6.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 11,611,215 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 8,991,558 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 78,907,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,510,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,034,179 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,426,524 shares during the same period.