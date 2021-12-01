RBC Capital Mkts lifts CSX Corporation [CSX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] loss -2.70% on the last trading session, reaching $34.66 price per share at the time. The company report on November 29, 2021 that CSX Announces Death of Executive Vice President Mark Wallace.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) announced the passing of Mark K. Wallace, executive vice president of the company, on Sunday following a courageous battle with cancer.

James M. Foote, CSX president and chief executive officer, stated: “The entire CSX organization is mourning Mark’s loss, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family. Throughout his illness, Mark maintained his characteristic passion for life, good humor and concern for the loved ones he leaves behind.”.

CSX Corporation represents 2.24 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $77.15 billion with the latest information. CSX stock price has been found in the range of $34.58 to $35.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.85M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 23350625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $37.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities raised their target price from $36 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $34, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CSX stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CSX shares from 37 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 31.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for CSX stock

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.67 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.93, while it was recorded at 35.72 for the last single week of trading, and 32.71 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.96 and a Gross Margin at +41.97. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.13.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 14.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.33. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSX Corporation [CSX] managed to generate an average of $143,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CSX Corporation posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 16.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $57,305 million, or 76.60% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,997,865, which is approximately -0.158% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 176,646,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.12 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.08 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly 2.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

647 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 88,747,442 shares. Additionally, 525 investors decreased positions by around 85,095,499 shares, while 281 investors held positions by with 1,479,500,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,653,343,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,919,037 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 14,355,191 shares during the same period.