Precipio Inc. [PRPO] fell -0.97% so far this year. What now?

Precipio Inc. [NASDAQ: PRPO] price surged by 7.33 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on November 18, 2021 that New York State Approves Precipio’s HemeScreen for POL clinical use.

New York Cancer & Blood POL will commence the use of HemeScreen in its laboratory.

Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) announces that its HemeScreen RUO assay has received the required approval from New York State’s Department of Health (NY DOH). Hemescreen can now be used by New York based physician-owned laboratories (POLs) who apply to run HemeScreen in their lab as a laboratory-developed test (LDT).

A sum of 6284871 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 289.40K shares. Precipio Inc. shares reached a high of $2.1993 and dropped to a low of $1.98 until finishing in the latest session at $2.05.

The one-year PRPO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.71. The average equity rating for PRPO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Precipio Inc. [PRPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRPO shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precipio Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

PRPO Stock Performance Analysis:

Precipio Inc. [PRPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, PRPO shares dropped by -11.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.13 for Precipio Inc. [PRPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 1.92 for the last single week of trading, and 2.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Precipio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precipio Inc. [PRPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -150.13 and a Gross Margin at +18.88. Precipio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.41.

Return on Total Capital for PRPO is now -60.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Precipio Inc. [PRPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.55. Additionally, PRPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precipio Inc. [PRPO] managed to generate an average of -$186,404 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Precipio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

PRPO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Precipio Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precipio Inc. go to 20.00%.

Precipio Inc. [PRPO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 11.40% of PRPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRPO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,057,585, which is approximately 0.43% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 630,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 million in PRPO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.54 million in PRPO stock with ownership of nearly 31.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precipio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Precipio Inc. [NASDAQ:PRPO] by around 280,502 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 434,358 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,867,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,582,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRPO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,533 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 231,845 shares during the same period.