National Bank Financial lifts Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] closed the trading session at $5.95 on 11/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.94, while the highest price level was $6.27. The company report on November 17, 2021 that White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Significant Near Surface Gold Mineralization at its Betty Ford Target Including 50m of 3.46 g/t Gold and 48m of 1.17 g/t Gold in Maiden Diamond Drill Program.

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce results for the recently completed maiden diamond drilling program at the Betty Ford target on the Company’s wholly owned Betty property, west-central Yukon, Canada. The Betty property is located proximal to and approximately 40 km east of Newmont Corporation’s Coffee Gold deposit and 15 km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s Casino porphyry deposit (Figures 1 & 1a). This work forms part of the Company’s fully funded 2021 exploration program backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) on its extensive 420,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Highlights Include:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.94 percent and weekly performance of -9.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.32M shares, KGC reached to a volume of 26851857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $9.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $7.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. On June 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for KGC shares from 11.25 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

KGC stock trade performance evaluation

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.30. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.70 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.05, while it was recorded at 6.14 for the last single week of trading, and 6.59 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90 and a Gross Margin at +35.41. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.86.

Return on Total Capital for KGC is now 16.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.30. Additionally, KGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinross Gold Corporation posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to -7.60%.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,477 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 81,337,505, which is approximately 0.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 41,391,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $246.28 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $234.35 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 3.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 49,209,213 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 52,576,620 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 482,567,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 584,353,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,697,247 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,391,649 shares during the same period.