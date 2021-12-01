Morgan Stanley lifts Roblox Corporation [RBLX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] price plunged by -2.52 percent to reach at -$3.26. The company report on November 29, 2021 that British Fashion Council Launches the Fashion Awards Experience on Roblox and the First Ever Fashion Award for Metaverse Design.

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is delighted to announce a brand new category as part of The Fashion Awards 2021—the first ever Fashion Award for Metaverse Design exclusively with Roblox and its first winner, cSapphire. This new award recognises a digital designer who pushes the boundaries and showcases excellence in digital fashion design within the metaverse. Five digital fashion creators from the Roblox community were shortlisted for the Award by Roblox’s developers and creators*. Alessandro Michele, Creative Director of Gucci, will make an appearance as an avatar to present the award in The Fashion Awards experience on Roblox.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005246/en/.

A sum of 36831094 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.06M shares. Roblox Corporation shares reached a high of $137.71 and dropped to a low of $124.975 until finishing in the latest session at $126.10.

The one-year RBLX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.23. The average equity rating for RBLX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $114.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 10.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 122.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 110.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

RBLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.89. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 50.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.28% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.19 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.91, while it was recorded at 123.44 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Roblox Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.81 and a Gross Margin at +9.85. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.41.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -285.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -355.89. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

RBLX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roblox Corporation posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -147.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 1.10%.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,171 million, or 84.80% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 38,590,461, which is approximately 105.953% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MERITECH CAPITAL ASSOCIATES V L.L.C., holding 26,401,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.42 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.62 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly 38.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 63,064,513 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 36,417,607 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 141,478,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,960,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,457,007 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 6,991,118 shares during the same period.