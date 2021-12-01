Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Stock trading around $60.64 per share: What’s Next?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] traded at a high on 11/29/21, posting a 0.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $60.64. The company report on November 29, 2021 that Mondelēz International Appoints Ertharin Cousin to Board of Directors.

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) announced the appointment of Ertharin Cousin, Founder, President and CEO of the Food Systems of the Future Institute, to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“We welcome Ertharin to our Board and look forward to benefitting from her wealth of knowledge and expertise,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman & CEO of Mondelēz International. “Her expert perspective on food policy and sustainability issues will bring important insights and value to our Board and team as we continue advancing our strategy and ESG priorities as a global snacking leader.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6177674 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mondelez International Inc. stands at 1.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.47%.

The market cap for MDLZ stock reached $87.13 billion, with 1.40 billion shares outstanding and 1.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.40M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 6177674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $70.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $69 to $71. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $66, while Guggenheim kept a Neutral rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 50.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MDLZ stock performed recently?

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.52 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.64, while it was recorded at 60.92 for the last single week of trading, and 60.79 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.21 and a Gross Margin at +38.40. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.37.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 9.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.08. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $45,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mondelez International Inc. posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 8.80%.

Insider trade positions for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

There are presently around $65,480 million, or 79.00% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,016,321, which is approximately -0.01% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 88,732,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.38 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.85 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly 2.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 745 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 50,004,911 shares. Additionally, 694 investors decreased positions by around 41,510,898 shares, while 316 investors held positions by with 988,294,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,079,810,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,838,068 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 5,049,591 shares during the same period.