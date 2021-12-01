Market cap of iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] reaches 126.52M – now what?

iSpecimen Inc. [NASDAQ: ISPC] price plunged by -9.55 percent to reach at -$1.95. The company report on November 29, 2021 that iSpecimen Inc. Announces $21 Million Private Placement.

iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online marketplace for human biospecimens, announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement for a private placement with three accredited investors for the sale of 1,749,999 shares of common stock of iSpecimen together with warrants to purchase 1,312,500 shares of common stock (“Warrants”), which will result in gross proceeds to iSpecimen of approximately $21.0 million, before deducting placement offering expenses. Each share of common stock and accompanying three-quarters of one Warrant are being sold at a combined offering price of $12.00. The detachable Warrants have a five and one-half year term and an exercise price of $13.00 per share. This private placement is expected to close on December 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The securities offered and sold by iSpecimen in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. iSpecimen has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of the shares of common stock and the shares of common stock underlying the Warrants to be issued in the private placement. Any resale of iSpecimen’s shares of common stock under such resale registration statement will be made only by means of a prospectus.

A sum of 16196667 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.40M shares. iSpecimen Inc. shares reached a high of $24.97 and dropped to a low of $15.80 until finishing in the latest session at $18.47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iSpecimen Inc. is set at 4.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 108.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.99 for iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.19, while it was recorded at 15.96 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.40 and a Gross Margin at +56.19. iSpecimen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] managed to generate an average of -$113,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.57.iSpecimen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

There are presently around $17 million, or 13.10% of ISPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISPC stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 618,180, which is approximately 2.98% of the company’s market cap and around 25.30% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 225,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.16 million in ISPC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.51 million in ISPC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in iSpecimen Inc. [NASDAQ:ISPC] by around 91,050 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 296,073 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 529,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 916,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISPC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,161 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 296,073 shares during the same period.