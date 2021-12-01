Market cap of GBS Inc. [GBS] reaches 28.29M – now what?

GBS Inc. [NASDAQ: GBS] gained 22.22% on the last trading session, reaching $1.98 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2021 that GBS Inc. Announces Plans for Clinical SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Trials Following Validation Study.

GBS Inc. (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care, announced it will commence preparation for clinical trials of its rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antibody test following the recent successful completion of a clinical validation study.

As previously referenced, a clinical validation study was conducted at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University. The objective of this study was to develop a diagnostic test to detect SARS-CoV-2 IgG in human plasma. The statistical design of the study was powered in accordance with this study objective. Preliminary findings were:.

GBS Inc. represents 14.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.29 million with the latest information. GBS stock price has been found in the range of $1.78 to $2.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 764.77K shares, GBS reached a trading volume of 32372390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GBS Inc. [GBS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GBS Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

Trading performance analysis for GBS stock

GBS Inc. [GBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, GBS shares dropped by -2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.28% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.53 for GBS Inc. [GBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1498, while it was recorded at 1.7600 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7317 for the last 200 days.

GBS Inc. [GBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

GBS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at GBS Inc. [GBS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.30% of GBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBS stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 108,353, which is approximately 890.611% of the company’s market cap and around 23.00% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in GBS stocks shares; and WEALTHSHIELD PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $97000.0 in GBS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in GBS Inc. [NASDAQ:GBS] by around 161,596 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 670,367 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 487,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 344,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,772 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 652,020 shares during the same period.