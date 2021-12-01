Market Analysts see NIO Inc. [NIO] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] loss -3.29% or -1.33 points to close at $39.13 with a heavy trading volume of 47497767 shares. The company report on November 19, 2021 that NIO Inc. Announces Completion of At-The-Market Offering of American Depositary Shares.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, announced that it has completed its previously announced at-the-market offering (the “At-The-Market Offering”) of American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company. Through the At-The-Market Offering, the Company has sold 53,292,401 ADSs and raised gross proceeds of US$2 billion, before deducting commissions paid to the distribution agents of approximately US$26 million and certain offering expenses. The Company currently plans to use the net proceeds from the At-The-Market Offering to further strengthen its balance sheet, as well as for general corporate purposes.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities, nor shall there be a sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

It opened the trading session at $40.37, the shares rose to $41.42 and dropped to $38.355, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NIO points out that the company has recorded -4.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 37.78M shares, NIO reached to a volume of 47497767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NIO Inc. [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $58.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on NIO stock. On June 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NIO shares from 57.60 to 58.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64.

Trading performance analysis for NIO stock

NIO Inc. [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.69. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.06 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.67, while it was recorded at 40.61 for the last single week of trading, and 40.80 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc. [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.97 and a Gross Margin at +7.95. NIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.51.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -18.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc. [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.04. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NIO Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -128.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Inc. go to -0.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NIO Inc. [NIO]

There are presently around $19,659 million, or 38.60% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 90,627,004, which is approximately -0.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,624,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.92 billion in NIO stock with ownership of nearly 2.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 58,762,488 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 44,008,377 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 383,119,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 485,890,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,922,177 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 5,403,071 shares during the same period.