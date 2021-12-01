Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] fell -76.80% so far this year. What now?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ: GFAI] closed the trading session at $1.74 on 11/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.5708, while the highest price level was $2.28. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Guardforce AI Wins Five Year Bid to Operate Consolidated Cash Center in Hadyai, Thailand.

Positioning the Company as the Leader in the Outsourcing Cash Center Business.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GFAI)(NASDAQ:GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider in Asia, has announced that Guardforce Cash Solutions Security (Thailand) Company Limited (“GFCS”), the operating subsidiary of Guardforce AI, has been selected to operate a Consolidated Cash Center (“CCC”) for Hadyai CCC.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, GFAI reached to a volume of 22734559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardforce AI Co. Limited is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98.

GFAI stock trade performance evaluation

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.19.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.82 for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI], while it was recorded at 1.5960 for the last single week of trading.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.64 and a Gross Margin at +16.22. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.30.

Return on Total Capital for GFAI is now -7.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.95. Additionally, GFAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] managed to generate an average of -$1,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFAI stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 894,231, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 71.54% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 727,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 million in GFAI stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.93 million in GFAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ:GFAI] by around 2,190,028 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,190,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFAI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,190,028 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.