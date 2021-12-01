For SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI], Analyst sees a rise to $21. What next?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] plunged by -$1.23 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $18.54 during the day while it closed the day at $17.20. The company report on November 19, 2021 that SoFi Technologies, Inc. Announces “Redemption Fair Market Value” in Connection With Redemption of its Outstanding Warrants.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), (“SoFi” or “the Company”), a leading digital personal finance company, announced the “Redemption Fair Market Value” in connection with its previously announced redemption of its outstanding Warrants (as defined below). The Redemption Fair Market Value will be used to determine the number of shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that will be issued on a “cashless” exercise of a Warrant subject to the terms of the Warrant Agreement (as defined below).

On November 4, 2021, the Company announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated October 8, 2020, by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“CST”), as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agreement”), as part of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) and that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on December 6, 2021 for a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant. In addition, the Company announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO (together with the Public Warrants, the “Warrants”) on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants. In connection with the redemption, CST previously delivered a redemption notice (the “Redemption Notice”) on the Company’s behalf, and the Company committed to inform holders of Warrants of the calculation of the Redemption Fair Market Value (as defined in the Warrant Agreement).

SoFi Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -8.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SOFI stock has inclined by 21.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.89% and gained 38.26% year-on date.

The market cap for SOFI stock reached $14.02 billion, with 800.57 million shares outstanding and 599.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.53M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 66657603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $25.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

SOFI stock trade performance evaluation

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.27. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -14.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.58 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.42, while it was recorded at 18.00 for the last single week of trading, and 17.93 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$25,560 per employee.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,527 million, or 29.60% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 117,795,933, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,347,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $872.61 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $709.84 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 116,098,178 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 78,480,770 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 159,563,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,142,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,483,452 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 58,792,104 shares during the same period.