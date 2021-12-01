Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] is -43.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRXT] closed the trading session at $5.72 on 11/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.04, while the highest price level was $7.14. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Clarus Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Two New Patents for JATENZO® (testosterone undecanoate).

JATENZO is the first and only FDA-approved oral softgel for testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) in adult males who have deficient testosterone due to certain medical conditions.

Clarus plans to list these patents in FDA’s Orange Book, which would bring the total number of Orange Book-listed patents covering JATENZO to seven.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.81 percent and weekly performance of 42.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 37.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, CRXT reached to a volume of 16796709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

CRXT stock trade performance evaluation

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.47. With this latest performance, CRXT shares gained by 37.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.08% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.34 for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 5.39 for the last single week of trading.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13 million, or 82.70% of CRXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRXT stocks are: BRACEBRIDGE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,002,495, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 41.90% of the total institutional ownership; TELEMETRY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C., holding 45,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in CRXT stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $0.25 million in CRXT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRXT] by around 2,257,578 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 5,061,644 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 5,058,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,260,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRXT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,221,933 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 4,903,619 shares during the same period.