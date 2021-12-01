Citigroup slashes price target on Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] – find out why.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.88 during the day while it closed the day at $9.77. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Vipshop Deadline Alert.

Vipshop Holdings Limited stock has also loss -3.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VIPS stock has declined by -33.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.04% and lost -65.24% year-on date.

The market cap for VIPS stock reached $6.60 billion, with 677.10 million shares outstanding and 436.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.10M shares, VIPS reached a trading volume of 14581377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $19.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock. On September 23, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VIPS shares from 22 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76.

VIPS stock trade performance evaluation

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.74. With this latest performance, VIPS shares dropped by -12.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.26 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.41, while it was recorded at 9.85 for the last single week of trading, and 21.31 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.11 and a Gross Margin at +20.90. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.80.

Return on Total Capital for VIPS is now 17.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.71. Additionally, VIPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] managed to generate an average of $113,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 86.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.85.Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vipshop Holdings Limited posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 8.30%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,430 million, or 61.70% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 28,525,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.89% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,688,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250.98 million in VIPS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $156.96 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly 2.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 105,739,289 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 85,215,550 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 160,168,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,123,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,476,316 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 30,900,304 shares during the same period.