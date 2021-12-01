AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] moved down -1.86: Why It’s Important

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] loss -1.86% on the last trading session, reaching $55.53 price per share at the time. The company report on November 29, 2021 that Genetron Health Announces Co-Development Agreement with AstraZeneca R&D China for Personalized MRD Tests for Solid Tumors in China.

Collaboration highlights the value of MRD solid tumor data generated by Genetron’s Mutation Capsule platform, and further accelerates product development.

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, announced that it has signed a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca R&D China (“AstraZeneca – LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN”) for the joint development in China of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based tumor-informed (personalized) minimal residual disease (MRD) tests for various solid tumor types. AstraZeneca plans to incorporate the co-developed tests for China-specific studies.

AstraZeneca PLC represents 2.99 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $171.53 billion with the latest information. AZN stock price has been found in the range of $55.52 to $56.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 6177868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $69.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 126.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, AZN shares dropped by -10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.03 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.11, while it was recorded at 56.35 for the last single week of trading, and 56.18 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.98 and a Gross Margin at +74.01. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.58.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 14.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.46. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $32,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AstraZeneca PLC posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 20.60%.

There are presently around $29,200 million, or 17.40% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 82,322,522, which is approximately 18.462% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 53,145,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.95 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $2.68 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -0.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 388 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 52,478,087 shares. Additionally, 706 investors decreased positions by around 411,943,935 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 61,422,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 525,844,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,942,681 shares, while 324 institutional investors sold positions of 183,163,216 shares during the same period.