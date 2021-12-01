Apple Inc. [AAPL] Stock trading around $165.30 per share: What’s Next?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.16% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.66%. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Apple Announces Third Annual Apple Music Award Winners: The Weeknd Wins Global Award for Artist of the Year; Olivia Rodrigo and H.E.R. Also Take Home Top Awards.

Apple gives five new Regional Artist of the Year awards to Aya Nakamura (France), OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM (Japan), RIN (Germany), Scriptonite (Russia), and Wizkid (Africa).

Apple® announced the winners of the third annual Apple Music® Awards, recognizing the best artists of 2021 and their influence on global culture.

Over the last 12 months, AAPL stock rose by 38.85%. The one-year Apple Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.87. The average equity rating for AAPL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2666.71 billion, with 16.49 billion shares outstanding and 16.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 79.02M shares, AAPL stock reached a trading volume of 173155484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $168.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $155, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on AAPL stock. On August 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AAPL shares from 175 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 3.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 33.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AAPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.66. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 10.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.58 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.02, while it was recorded at 161.14 for the last single week of trading, and 138.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apple Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.78 and a Gross Margin at +41.78. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.88.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 56.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 53.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 147.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.39. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $614,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

AAPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apple Inc. posted 1.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 15.43%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,529,151 million, or 58.80% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,266,332,667, which is approximately 0.11% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,026,223,983 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.44 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $142.15 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,660 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 166,642,388 shares. Additionally, 1,979 investors decreased positions by around 188,996,520 shares, while 289 investors held positions by with 9,187,238,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,542,877,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,491,694 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 10,190,776 shares during the same period.