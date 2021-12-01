Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO] is 14.85% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Adecoagro S.A. [NYSE: AGRO] price surged by 0.51 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Adecoagro reported Adjusted EBITDA of $157.0 million in 3Q21 and $367.6 million in 9M21, 53.7% and 50.4%higher year-over-year, respectively.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO, Bloomberg: AGRO US, Reuters: AGRO.K), a sustainable production company in South America, announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The financial information contained in this press release is based on unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements presented in US dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) except for Non – IFRS measures. Please refer to page 37 for a definition and reconciliation to IFRS of the Non – IFRS measures used in this earnings release.

Main highlights for the period:.

A sum of 14918891 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 973.60K shares. Adecoagro S.A. shares reached a high of $7.97 and dropped to a low of $7.45 until finishing in the latest session at $7.81.

The one-year AGRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.13. The average equity rating for AGRO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRO shares is $12.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Adecoagro S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Adecoagro S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adecoagro S.A. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGRO in the course of the last twelve months was 2.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AGRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.24. With this latest performance, AGRO shares dropped by -10.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.75 for Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.99, while it was recorded at 7.92 for the last single week of trading, and 9.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adecoagro S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.80 and a Gross Margin at +20.33. Adecoagro S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.05.

Return on Total Capital for AGRO is now 1.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.14. Additionally, AGRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO] managed to generate an average of $47 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Adecoagro S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

AGRO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adecoagro S.A. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -255.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adecoagro S.A. go to -0.60%.

Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO] Insider Position Details

Positions in Adecoagro S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Adecoagro S.A. [NYSE:AGRO] by around 4,259,161 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 6,858,496 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 58,602,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,719,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRO stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 569,376 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 795,169 shares during the same period.